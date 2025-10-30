The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025

National Cat Day 2025: Take a look at these 23 impressive North East felines

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:09 GMT

North East residents have been sharing their pet cats on National Cat Day 2025.

Wednesday, October 29, marked National Cat Day 2025 so what better way to celebrate then showcasing photos of felines from across the North East.

National Cat Day aims to bring public awareness to helping cats find loving homes but to also allow cat lovers to celebrate their furry friends.

We asked readers across our Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and NewcastleWorld titles to submit photos of their felines to us.

Take a look at our gallery below.

*We were inundated with photos across all three titles so it wasn’t possible to include them all*

1. National Cat Day 2025

North East residents have been showcasing their felines on National Cat Day 2025. | Other 3rd Parties

2. Prince Tonks

Chris Barclay

3. Freddie-Floyd

Georgia Elizabeth Moore

4. Sassy

Jo Urwin

