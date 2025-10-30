National Cat Day 2025: Take a look at these 23 impressive North East felines

Wednesday, October 29, marked National Cat Day 2025 so what better way to celebrate then showcasing photos of felines from across the North East.

National Cat Day aims to bring public awareness to helping cats find loving homes but to also allow cat lovers to celebrate their furry friends.

We asked readers across our Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and NewcastleWorld titles to submit photos of their felines to us.

Take a look at our gallery below.

*We were inundated with photos across all three titles so it wasn’t possible to include them all*