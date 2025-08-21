National Highways reveals lane closures in and around South Tyneside
Motorists in and around South Tyneside are being made aware of a number of roadworks that are set to take place over the course of the next week.
National Highways North East has revealed a number of lane closures around the Testo’s Roundabout, A19 and White Mare Pool area.
According to the agency, the closures could see motorists facing delays of between 10 and 30 minutes when they are in place.
The full list is as follows:
- From 8pm on August 21 until 6am on August 27: Lane closures will be in place for maintenance works on the A184 eastbound and westbound, Testo’s to White Mare Pool.
- From 8pm on August 28 until 6am on August 29: Exit slip road lane closures will be in place for maintenance works on the 19/A194 Lindisfarne Interchange north and southbound.
- From 8pm on August 28 until 6am on August 29: There will be a lane closure for maintenance works on the A184 westbound, Testo’s to White Mare Pool.
- From 8pm on August 28 until 6am on August 29: There will be exit slip road lane closures for maintenance works at the A184 Testo’s Roundabout and A19 northbound.
You can keep up to date with National Highways North East at: https://x.com/HighwaysNEAST.