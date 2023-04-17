News you can trust since 1849
National Offer Day 2023: Ofsted ratings for South Shields primary schools

Find out the rating for the school your child has been accepted to attend.

By Holly Allton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

Today (Monday, April 17) is national offer day for primary school applications.

On this day, children and their families will find out if they have been accepted to their chosen school, which they will join full-time in September.

Here are the Ofsted ratings for some of the schools located in South Shields, so you can take a look at the rating of the school your child will be joining.

Mortimer Primary School on Mortimer Road in South Shields has an outstanding rating from their last inspection.

