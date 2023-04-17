National Offer Day 2023: Ofsted ratings for South Shields primary schools
Find out the rating for the school your child has been accepted to attend.
Today (Monday, April 17) is national offer day for primary school applications.
On this day, children and their families will find out if they have been accepted to their chosen school, which they will join full-time in September.
Here are the Ofsted ratings for some of the schools located in South Shields, so you can take a look at the rating of the school your child will be joining.
