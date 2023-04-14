National Offer day is almost upon us, a time where parents of soon-to-be primary school students in South Tyneside find out which primary schools have offered their child a place for the upcoming academic school year.

Applications for the 2023/2024 opened around the same time that the current school year began, back in September. Ever since, some parents have been anxiously waiting to find out where their child may end up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite thousands set to receive good news regarding the outcome of their application, some parents, and students alike may not be happy with the places that they have been offered.

Despite initial panic no doubt to set in for some parents, there’s no need to panic as you can appeal a decision. The Shields Gazette has all the information you need on how to appeal the decision.

When is National Offer Day?

In South Tyneside, National Offer Day, is on Monday, April 17 2023. The South Tyneside council says: “If you completed a paper application, a letter will be sent to you by second class post on Monday 17 April 2023. In your letter or email, you will be informed what you need to do next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I appeal a decision and how?

If you aren’t happy with the school place your child has been offered - then you have the right to appeal the decision. Appeals for the upcoming school year will take place from June to July 2023.