National Pub and Bar Awards: Three North East pubs named among nation's best

94 pubs across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have won a County Winner title as part of the 2024 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several operational categories, will be officially crowned at an event in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners, Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, presented by the event’s sponsor, and the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year will be announced.

Pubs and bars across the country are celebrating after being named the best in their respective categories, with three North East sites being given accolades.

As part of the awards process the North East is split into three county boundaries - Durham, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

For the Durham region, The Bay Horse in Hurworth, near Darlington was given the top spot while The Crown Inn in Humshaugh, north of Hexham was given the Northumberland title.

For Tyne and Wear, Newcastle’s NQ64 was awarded the region’s top spot. Unlike the two pubs elsewhere, NQ64 is an arcade bar offering cocktails and entertainment on Pilgrim Street in the heart of the city.