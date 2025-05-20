National Rescue Dog Day 2025: These 25 dogs have found homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th May 2025, 14:39 BST

All these rescue dogs have found forever homes in the North East.

As part of National Rescue Dog Day 2025 (May 20), we are showcasing some of the pets who have found their forever homes in the North East.

We asked readers on our Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and NewcastleWorld publications to send us photos of their rescued pooches.

National Rescue Dog Day aims to raise awareness about the countless number of dogs around the world in shelters who deserve another chance at a forever home.

Take a look through these 25 photos of rescue dogs, submitted by North East readers.

*We were inundated with photos so it wasn’t possible to include them all*

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

All of these dogs have found homes in the North East after being rescued.

1. National Rescue Dog Day

All of these dogs have found homes in the North East after being rescued. | Other 3rd Parties

Photo Sales

2. Bruno

Dorothy McKay

Photo Sales

3. Letty

Katie Smith-Jackson

Photo Sales

4. Casey

Jill Pattison

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:North EastSunderland EchoShields GazetteNewcastleWorld
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice