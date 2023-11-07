News you can trust since 1849
There are some stunning spas across the region.

National Spa Week: The best spas in the North East according to Google Reviews

The North East is full of stunning places to relax and unwind.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT

National Spa week looks to promote the many benefits of visiting a spa and ran from Monday, October 30, until Friday, November 3.

Here’s our list of some of the highest-rated spas across the region according to Google Reviews.

Situated just south of Ryhope in Sunderland, Seaham Hall has a 4.7 rating from 924 reviews.

1. Seaham Hall

Situated just south of Ryhope in Sunderland, Seaham Hall has a 4.7 rating from 924 reviews. Photo: Google

Finalists in the 2022 Good Spa Guide ‘Best Spa for Wellness,’ Rockliffe Hall has a 4.6 rating from 1,270 reviews.

2. Rockliffe Hall

Finalists in the 2022 Good Spa Guide ‘Best Spa for Wellness,’ Rockliffe Hall has a 4.6 rating from 1,270 reviews. Photo: Google

Initially an unassuming set of stone buildings in Northumberland, Alnwick’s Secret Spa has a 4.6 rating from 65 reviews.

3. Secret Spa

Initially an unassuming set of stone buildings in Northumberland, Alnwick’s Secret Spa has a 4.6 rating from 65 reviews. Photo: Google

Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa has a 4.5 rating from 610 reviews.

4. Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa

Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa has a 4.5 rating from 610 reviews. Photo: Submitted

