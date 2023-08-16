A level results day: The Good University Guide ranks North East universities including Newcastle and Durham
The most recent edition of the guide has been released and there it makes for interesting reading for some North East unis.
Newcastle and the North East’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. This reveals the city and region’s universities and their ranking.
Ahead of A Level resulys day this year, we have taken the 2023 rankings of every North East university.
The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience. According to these indicators, Durham University topped the local list, and even made it to sixth place on the UK list.
