The most recent edition of the guide has been released and there it makes for interesting reading for some North East unis.

Newcastle and the North East’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. This reveals the city and region’s universities and their ranking.

Ahead of A Level resulys day this year, we have taken the 2023 rankings of every North East university.

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience. According to these indicators, Durham University topped the local list, and even made it to sixth place on the UK list.

1 . This is how all North East universities rank based on the Times Good University Guide 2023

2 . Durham University Durham University is ranked sixth across the UK. This is a spt it retains from the 2022 edition of the same list.

3 . Newcastle University Newcastle University is ranked 33rd in the UK, an improvement on the 42nd place it was given in 2022.