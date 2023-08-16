News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

A level results day: The Good University Guide ranks North East universities including Newcastle and Durham

The most recent edition of the guide has been released and there it makes for interesting reading for some North East unis.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST

Newcastle and the North East’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. This reveals the city and region’s universities and their ranking.

Ahead of A Level resulys day this year, we have taken the 2023 rankings of every North East university.

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience. According to these indicators, Durham University topped the local list, and even made it to sixth place on the UK list.

This is how all North East universities rank based on the Times Good University Guide 2023. Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images

1. This is how all North East universities rank based on the Times Good University Guide 2023

This is how all North East universities rank based on the Times Good University Guide 2023. Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images Photo: Johannes Simon

Photo Sales
Durham University is ranked sixth across the UK. This is a spt it retains from the 2022 edition of the same list.

2. Durham University

Durham University is ranked sixth across the UK. This is a spt it retains from the 2022 edition of the same list. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Newcastle University is ranked 33rd in the UK, an improvement on the 42nd place it was given in 2022.

3. Newcastle University

Newcastle University is ranked 33rd in the UK, an improvement on the 42nd place it was given in 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Northumbria University is ranked 49th in the country. This is an improvement on the 62nd place it had last year. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

4. Northumbria University

Northumbria University is ranked 49th in the country. This is an improvement on the 62nd place it had last year. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North EastDurhamNewcastle