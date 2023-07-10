News you can trust since 1849
Companies offering free or £1 meals to children across South Tyneside over the summer school holiday 2023

The cost of living crisis is hitting families hard and some shops across the region are able to help.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST

Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free or reduced food for children across South Tyneside this summer school holiday.

The ongoing high cost of living in the UK has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2023, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

The list of companies offering free or £1 meals to children across South Tyneside overthe 2023 summer holidays.
When is the summer holiday for schools?

The majority of schools will break up for the summer holidays over the week of Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21, they will then return on the week of Monday, September 4. This may change from school to school.

Asda Cafe

All Asda cafes across the region will be giving kids the chance to eat for £1 all day with no adult spend required. This is an deal which the company has offered in previous school holidays.

Tesco Cafe

Kids can eat for free with any purchace of 60p or more in any Tasco cafe. In England the deal is available between Monday, July 24 until Friday, September 1.

Brewers Fayre

Anyone looking for a budget breakfast over the coming weeks can head to any Brewers Fayre site. The company are offering the chance for up to two under 16s to eat free with any purchase of an adult breakfast.

Sainsbury’s Cafe

This supermarket chain is offering one hot meal or lunch bag for £1 with any adult main meal purchased over £5.20. This is available every day from 11:30am.

Morrisons Cafe

Another supermarket deal says kids can eat for free all day, every day with every adult meal worth over £4.49.

Sizzling Pubs

As another pub chain getting in on the action, Sizzling pubs are giving kids the chance to eat for just £1 with each adult meal bought between 3:00pm and 7:00pm each weekday.

