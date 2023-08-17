Every North East restaurant listed in the National Restaurant Awards' top 100 UK eateries
We have some stunning sites across the region and these are considered to be the best.
In addition to regular awards ceremonies, the National Restaurant Awards offer diners a list of the best 100 eateries across the UK, with some in the North East.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Across Northumberland, County Durham, Tyne and Wear and more, these are the North East restaurants which made the list.
1 / 2