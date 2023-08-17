News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Every North East restaurant listed in the National Restaurant Awards' top 100 UK eateries

We have some stunning sites across the region and these are considered to be the best.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST

In addition to regular awards ceremonies, the National Restaurant Awards offer diners a list of the best 100 eateries across the UK, with some in the North East.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Across Northumberland, County Durham, Tyne and Wear and more, these are the North East restaurants which made the list.

These are some of the North East restaurants listed in the National Restaurant Award's top 100 national eateries.

1. National Restaurant Awards

These are some of the North East restaurants listed in the National Restaurant Award's top 100 national eateries. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Restaurant Pine in Northumberland was ranked as the 6th best restaurant in the UK, making it the top ranked in the North East.

2. Restaurant Pine

Restaurant Pine in Northumberland was ranked as the 6th best restaurant in the UK, making it the top ranked in the North East. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Solstice near Newcastle's Quayside is ranked 17th in the UK.

3. Solstice

Solstice near Newcastle's Quayside is ranked 17th in the UK. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
House of Tides on Newcastle's Quayside has been ranked 23rd nationally.

4. House of Tides

House of Tides on Newcastle's Quayside has been ranked 23rd nationally. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North EastSouth TynesideNorthumberlandCounty Durham