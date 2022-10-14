The opening weeks of October have seen strikes from members of unions representing rail workers, postal workers and bus workers across the country with more to come as the nation prepares for the festive season.

Of all the upcoming groups planning industrial action, it is postal workers, represented by the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) who will be most active on the picket lines with employees announcing a further 19 days of strike action in the coming weeks.

This is the full list of dates to keep an eye on, who will be striking and how it may impact services. All information is based on information from the CWU website.

Every postal strike coming up over October, November and December: Who is striking and when will they take action? (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

When are the postal strike dates in October?

Two 24 hour strike will take place with all members across all functions taking action. These will be taking place on Thursday, October 20 and Tuesday, october 25.

When are postal strikes in November and December?

Workers across the full network will be taking action on Wednesday, November 2, Tuesday, November 8 and Monday, November 14 while all delivery workers will also be striking on Friday, November 4, Thursday, November 10 and Wednesday, 16 November.

Processing, distribution, international, collections, administration and data entry clerk workers will also be striking on Friday, November 3, Wednesday, November 9 and Tuesday, 15 November.

The union have also announced a series of dates across the weeks of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, one of the busiest times for postal workers. The whole postal network will be taking action on Wednesday, November 23, Monday, November 28 and Wednesday, November 30.

Further strikes will come from delivery workers on Friday, November 25 and Friday, December 2. Processing, distribution, international, collections, administration and data entry clerk workers will be taking action on Thursday, November 24 and Thursday, December 1.

How and when could other strikes be called?

Away from postal workers, there are no further national strikes from rail workers announced at the time of writing, with only East Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast impacted.