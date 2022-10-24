Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, confirmed on Monday (October 24) afternoon that just one candidate had been confirmed in the race and therefore Mr Sunak would be the next leader of the party.

But the process by which the 42-year-old has been able to reach the UK’s highest political office thanks to just 357 parliamentarians has been slammed by opposition figures.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to become the next Prime Minister after his rival for the Conservative Party leadership, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race to succeed the outgoing Liz Truss.

"Rishi Sunak has been imposed on the country by a handful of Tory MPs,” said Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

“He may be the UK’s new Prime Minister, but he will be a continuation of Tory chaos and callous disregard of our communities.

“We know Rishi Sunak is planning for more cuts to our public services - and will continue to put big business and the wealthy ahead of our communities.

“The public need a say - we need a general election now.”

Mr Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

Without a rival challenger among his fellow Conservative MPs, he will enter No 10 unopposed and avoid an online ballot of the Conservative members that rejected him for Ms Truss last month.

Reacting on the Gazette’s Facebook page, readers also had short shrift for the latest Downing Street drama.

Conservative Party leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt ended the race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss early by dropping out of the contest.

Anthony Taylor: "So our third PM in three months is the second choice of the Tory membership? Democracy is dead."

Chris Elstob: "This will be leader five in 12 years ... and for the first four [years] they needed the Lib Dems to get into Number 10. If you can't even run your own party, you can't run the country."

Mark Davies: "My nephew is six. This will be his 5th PM."

Paul N Yvonne Cowey: "Time for a whole new party to be formed, it's ripe for the picking."