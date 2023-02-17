Great North Run 2023: places still available with the British Red Cross

Great North Run 2022

The ballot for general entry into 2023’s Great North Run closes on Monday and there are still some spots available.

The British Red Cross is advertising limited places for runners to be apart of #TeamRedCross on Sunday 10th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration to run for them is currently half price with the option to buy your place outright.

Becky Lynes, Challenge Events Officer for the British Red Cross, said: “All #TeamRedCross runners will be raising vital funds to help support people in crisis both here in the UK and around the world.

"Whether in be helping deliver food parcels and medicine overseas following a natural disaster, providing shelter after a house fire or being a friendly voice on the phone for someone experiencing homelessness.

"Whatever the need, your fundraising will allow the Red Cross to be there as the world’s emergency responders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the big day, the charity will provide 1-2-1 fundraising support, a red cross running vest and huge cheers and support.