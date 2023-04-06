Raoul Moat was on the run for nearly a week in 2010.

ITV has confirmed it’s new drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat will air later this month.

The three-part mini series will follow the fallout of the Newcastle doorman shooting his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Stobbart, and her new partner, Christopher Brown in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moat then went on the run for about a week- shooting and seriously injuring a police officer along the way- spreading fear and concern throughout the region.

The dramatisation will not focus on Moat, however. Instead the victims, police and journalists will be at the centre of the tale with a focus on the sensationalist reporting and social media interference.

Lee Ingleby (The A Word) is set to star in the lead role of senior Northumbria police officer Neil Adamson- the real life detective on the Moat case during the manhunt.

The rest of the cast is made up of Sonya Cassidy (The Last Kingdom), Vineeta Rishi (Holby City), Sally Messham (Doc Martin), Josef Davies (Chernobyl).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Stokoe from Bodyguard will play Raoul Moat.

Writer Kevin Sampson, speaking when the series was announced last year, said: “The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK. Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a ‘legend’ in spite of the brutality of his crimes.

“In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda. I hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative.”