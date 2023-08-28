News you can trust since 1849
National Cinema Day: How South Tyneside residents can see top films for £3 this weekend

The annual day is used as a way for customers to secure cheap tickets.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST

This weekend more than 600 cinemas across the UK will offer discounted tickets to celebrate National Cinema Day.

The day itself, which is used to celebrate the experience of watching films on the big screen, has allowed companies to find a reason to drop the cost of tickets significantly and South Tyneside residents can make the most of it this weekend.

When is National Cinema Day 2023?

National Cinema Day: How South Tyneside residents can see top films for £3 this weekend
National Cinema Day 2023 will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Which cinemas will be taking part in National Cinema Day?

The majority of major cinema companies across the nation will be taking part in the day with chains such as Cineworld, Odeon, and Vue getting involved.

Small and independent cinemas will also be taking part in the festivities.

How much will cinema tickets be on National Cinema Day?

Regardless of the film being shown, the format or time, all tickets are set to cost £3 throughout the day. Participating cinemas may, however, charge an additional fee for particular premium screenings or other elements of the experience such as 3D screenings.

Booking fees may also impact the price of tickets by adding additional costs.

It is recommended that anyone hoping to make the most of the deal should contact their local cinema to check what deals are available.

All tickets on the day are subject to availability and nothing is required from customers to take advantage of the discounts.

What is on offer at Boldon Cineworld this National Cinema Day?

In addition to the £3 deal, Cineworld Boldon is offering a £4 deal which includes a regular popcorn and regular soft drink.

Films shown over the course of the day include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Blue Beetle, Meg 2: The Trench, Elemental and more. Full listings can be found on the Cineworld website.

