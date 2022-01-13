Watch: Boris Johnson has apologised - but is that enough for folk in South Tyneside?

And shoppers in King Street were no more forgiving.

We asked people out and about in South Shields on the afternoon of Thursday, January 13, if they thought the PM’s apology was enough.

And they were unanimous in telling us it was not.

South Shields shoppers were not impressed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apology in Parliament over a gathering in May 2020, when lockdown was at its most strict.

One recalled that work events were not allowed in May 2020. Another told us Johnson is a ‘disgrace’.