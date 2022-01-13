Watch: Boris Johnson has apologised - but is that enough for folk in South Tyneside?
South Shields and Jarrow’s MPs have branded Boris Johnson ‘pathetic’ following his apology over a Downing Street party during the first lockdown.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 4:11 pm
And shoppers in King Street were no more forgiving.
We asked people out and about in South Shields on the afternoon of Thursday, January 13, if they thought the PM’s apology was enough.
And they were unanimous in telling us it was not.
One recalled that work events were not allowed in May 2020. Another told us Johnson is a ‘disgrace’.
Watch the video for more.