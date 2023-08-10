Wilko goes into administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk nationwide, including in South Shields

Homeware chain Wilko, which has 408 stores across the UK, has gone into administration, putting as many as 12,000 jobs at risk.

The company also has a store in South Shields on Market Place in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, CEO Mark Jackson said: "We've all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what's best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators."

Wilko goes into administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk, including in South Shields (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The administration process will include a search for potential buyers of Wilko's shops and brand.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The statement also says: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.”