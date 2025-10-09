Neighbours carry out a rescue following a South Tyneside house fire

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:57 BST
Neighbours were quick to react to a South Tyneside house fire.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out an address in the Biddick Hall area on Wednesday afternoon (October 8) following reports of a house fire.

Three appliances from Hebburn, Marley Park and Wallsend Community Fire Stations were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbours had rescued a resident from the fire before the arrival of the firefighters - with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also attending.

Emergency services were called to a house fire in South Tyneside on Wednesday afternoon (October 8).placeholder image
Emergency services were called to a house fire in South Tyneside on Wednesday afternoon (October 8). | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that yesterday (Wednesday, October 8) three fire appliances attended a residential fire in South Shields.

“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 15:30 and crews from Hebburn, Marley Park, and Wallsend Community Fire Stations were dispatched to an address in Biddick Hall.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The casualty had been rescued by neighbours before the arrival of the service.

“The firefighters safely extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 15:48. North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

Related topics:NeighboursSouth TynesideFireHebburnNorth East Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice