Neighbours carry out a rescue following a South Tyneside house fire
Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out an address in the Biddick Hall area on Wednesday afternoon (October 8) following reports of a house fire.
Three appliances from Hebburn, Marley Park and Wallsend Community Fire Stations were called to the scene at 3.30pm.
Neighbours had rescued a resident from the fire before the arrival of the firefighters - with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also attending.
A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that yesterday (Wednesday, October 8) three fire appliances attended a residential fire in South Shields.
“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 15:30 and crews from Hebburn, Marley Park, and Wallsend Community Fire Stations were dispatched to an address in Biddick Hall.
“The casualty had been rescued by neighbours before the arrival of the service.