New affordable homes development completed in South Shields

A total of 69 new homes have been built as part of the project.

A new housing development comprised of affordable housing has been completed in South Shields.

The development, built on the former land owned by South Shields FC, comprises 69 family homes in a range of two, three, and four-bedroom layouts, all built to Homes England standards.

Situated on Shaftesbury Avenue, next to Bede Metro station and a couple of miles from South Shields town centre and the coast, the site creates an extension of a well-established residential area, occupying a 6.5-acre brownfield site next to South Shields Football Club.

Each home has a dedicated garden in addition to parking spaces and 98% of the former warehouse that occupied the site was recycled, including all existing masonry and steel incorporated into the new project's foundations, while all green waste and timber was recycled.

To encourage residents to use greener modes of travel, occupiers of the new homes will benefit from a free preloaded ‘top-up’ travel card for use on local public transport.

With work now complete on the homes, the keys to the final properties have been handed over, ready for new residents to move in.

In addition to building new homes, Places for People - the group behind the development - has also formed partnerships with local partners, including Port of Tyne to increase local community activities.

Each partner contributes £5,000 per year to develop projects to help improve the lives of people in the local community. Projects for young offenders, people with SEN and activities to tackle food poverty during summer holidays have already taken place.

Nilam Buchanan, Regional Managing Director, Central and North at Places for People, commented: "We are delighted to have completed the Shaftesbury Avenue development, providing high-quality homes, and creating a thriving community, in an area where there is great demand.

"We’re pleased to see that customers have already moved in and started to make their new home their own and would like to thank our partners at Adderstone Living for bringing the vision to life and helping create a well-connected community and offering more opportunities for families to thrive.”

Adderstone Living, which is a dedicated social housing division of Adderstone Group committed to tackling the housing crisis by building affordable housing solutions, developed the site, constructing the new properties.