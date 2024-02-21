New appeal to find a missing man one month after he was last seen in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers searching for a Newcastle missing man, who was last seen in South Shields over a month ago, have issued a fresh appeal.

Roy Johnson, 48, was first reported missing on the evening of Saturday, January 20, after leaving the Harton Lane area of South Shields.

Upon launching an investigation, officers established that Roy was last sighted on CCTV in the Temple Park Road area of South Shields at around 10.53pm on the same day.

However, there has been no confirmed sightings of Roy since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police are appealing for help in locating Roy Johnson, who was last seen in South Shields.

Detective Inspector Adele Reed, of Northumbria Police, said: “Roy has now been a missing person for more than one month, and we remain increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“A number of enquiries have been carried out since Roy was first reported missing, including extensive reviews of CCTV and other footage. However, we have not yet been successful in our search to find him.

“So today, we are once again appealing to members of the community for their help, and for any information which could help us locate Roy.

“No matter how insignificant you feel this may be, any new details shared could prove key to our investigation.

"We still believe Roy could be dressed in the same clothing as he is pictured wearing in both the CCTV footage and in his picture.

“We would urge anyone in possession of or with access to CCTV or dashcam footage to review this, while we would also ask people to check any gardens and outbuildings.”

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Roy Johnson's welfare.

Roy is described as a white man, around 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build, with short grey hair.

He was last known to be wearing a grey t-shirt and hoodie, denim jeans, black trainers and a black coat.

Police say that he is understood to have links to the Kenton area of Newcastle, as well as the Hebburn and Jarrow areas of South Tyneside.