New Barclays branch opens in South Shields

Barclays has officially opened its new branch in South Shields.

Located at 64-66 King Street, the new branch is the first of its kind in the UK.

Barclays has had a presence on King Street for over 130 years. South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck launched the new branch on Friday.

Customers visiting the new branch will experience:

State-of-the-art meeting spaces for our colleagues to welcome Barclays customers in South Shields, making their money work for them.

Improved access to self-service technology and 24/7 cash access with our external Smart ATMs, providing greater convenience to our customers to bank at a time that suits them and their busy lifestyles.

Barclays colleagues not only working within the branch during our normal opening times but working locally within the community to support the growth and prosperity of South Shields.

Nichola Henderson, Deputy Customer Care Director for Barclays in the Northern Counties said:

“We’re extremely excited about Barclays investment plans in South Shields – as a thriving economy in the North East, South Shields offers a wealth of opportunities.