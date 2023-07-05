More new blue plaques are set to be raised in South Tyneside

The commemorative plaques agreed by the Council for 2023-24 include tributes to musician John Miles, industrialist and philanthropist Sir John Jarvis and The Cellar Club.

Jarrow born John Miles toured the world as lead guitarist for Tina Turner, Joe Cocker and Jimmy Page and had an international hit with 'Music'. He also composed several musicals performed at The Customs House where the blue plaque would be displayed. He was proud of the North East and lived in the region until he died in December 2021.

Sir John Jarvis was founder of the Surrey Fund, which supported the people of Jarrow during the Great Depression of the 1930s. He secured an initial £40,000 to support employment in the area and played a key role in creating the town's Monkton Stadium (formerly known as the Jarvis Stadium) and Monkton Dene Park, still known by many as Jarvis Park.

The Cellar Club, in Thomas Street, South Shields, opened in 1966 as The New Cellar Club and is fondly remembered by those who visited. It is well known as one of the few North East music venues to host a performance by Jimi Hendrix, on 1 February 1967. Other famous names to perform in the club, included Eric Clapton (with Cream) and Rod Stewart (with Long John Baldry).

Blue plaque on the site of the former La Strada nightclub for choreographer, actor and dancer and DJ Gary Gillespie Davison

Councillor Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: "In raising these special commemorative blue plaques we give rightful recognition to some of South Tyneside's greats for their cultural value or in helping to shape the Borough's history and heritage to what it is today.

"We are proud to be honouring Sir John Jarvis, who showed such generosity to the people of Jarrow during times of economic hardship and poverty, as well as celebrating artist John Miles and The Cellar Club. These blue plaques are a permanent tribute to their contribution to the evolving music and popular culture scene and allow future generations to remember and reflect on the legacy they left behind."

Under South Tyneside's Blue Plaque scheme, members of the public are invited to put forward people or places to be recognised for their importance to local history, heritage and culture.

Each year, the Council supports the installation of up to three new blue plaques, one funded by the Council, and the others funded privately.

There are more than 30 blue plaques sited in locations across the Borough.

Earlier this year, a plaque was unveiled in honour the South Shields Sea Cadets building at Comical Corner in South Shields. Later this month, a blue plaque will be raised to commemorate the life and work of the late Shuley Alam - founder and CEO of Compact for Race Equality South Tyneside (Crest).

Councillor Huntley added: "We are very proud of our rich history and heritage and through the Blue Plaque scheme we can honour the life and work of those wonderful individuals and organisations who have made a significant contribution to the Borough's culture and heritage.

"The scheme attracts many nominations every year, reflecting the wonderful passion and civic pride that our residents have for the Borough."

