New exhibition opens celebrating South Tyneside’s food history, featuring Dicksons, Minchella and Colmans

South Shields’ food history will be on display at South Shields Museum & Art Gallery from Saturday.

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 2 min read

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery launches its summer exhibition, SCRAN: Food & Drink in South Tyneside this weekend.

Charting the story of food and drink across the borough and celebrating the traditional cuisine of the North East, the exhibition will feature regional favourites such as stottie cakes and leek pudding as well as singing hinnies and panaculty.

Starting from Roman times up to the present day, the museum will also celebrate the borough’s most iconic eateries. From Minchella ice cream and Colmans chips to Dicksons pies and an Ocean Road curry, a new exhibition is aiming to celebrate the food and drink of South Tyneside.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “We are very excited to be presenting this special exhibition exploring and celebrating the rich story of food and drink in South Tyneside.

“Food and drink are such universal themes, deeply rooted in human cultures -something we all engage with and enjoy, and something that connects families, friends and communities.

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery
South Shields Museum & Art Gallery
“The exhibition will also continue to develop. Over the coming months we will be working with the community to uncover additional stories, recipes and objects that can be added to the displays.”

Visitors are able to put forward their suggestions for a new flavour of ice-cream which will be put into production next year by Minchellas.

The exhibition runs from 24 June 2023 to 25 January 2025. For full details of opening times, events, and facilities available, please visit the website https://southshieldsmuseum.org.uk/

