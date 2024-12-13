New flights to the Channel Islands launched from Newcastle International Airport

Connectivity to the Channel Islands has been boosted from Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Islands, the Channel Islands airline, has announced the introduction of new flights to both Guernsey and Jersey from Newcastle International Airport.

The flights will take off from Saturday, May 3, 2025, and will run throughout the entirety of the Summer 2025 season and into November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airline has confirmed that flights will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

It means that the new direct flights will offer greater convenience and competitive prices for customers in the North East, rather than them having to fly into other airports across the country.

Blue Islands' airline has launched two new routes to Guernsey and Jersey from Newcastle International Airport. | Other 3rd Party

Ronnie Matheson, Blue Islands’ chief revenue officer, believes that the newly created routes will become a favourite with holidaymakers in the North East.

He said: “It’s exciting to expand the connectivity we proudly provide the Channel Islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blue Islands’ new schedule will make a real difference for the many thousands of customers wishing to fly between the north-east, Guernsey and Jersey, whom we’re sure will welcome the choice of up to three direct flights each week.

“We’re confident that this will become a firm favourite in our route network.”

Despite the installation of the new routes, year-round connections will continue to be available from Newcastle via Southampton to the Channel Islands through Blue Islands’ long-standing partnership with Loganair.

Chris Ion, Newcastle International Airport’s aviation development manager, has welcomed the new routes to the North East’s largest airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “We are excited to welcome Blue Islands to Newcastle Airport.

“Jersey is a popular destination with passengers from the north-east of England, and this new route will provide more choice and flexibility when flying from Newcastle - whether for a short break or visiting family and friends.

“Guernsey is a new destination for next summer and is a fantastic addition to our growing route network at Newcastle Airport.

“I am confident these new services will be well received by customers wishing to explore the Channel Islands.”

Flights from Newcastle International Airport to both Guernsey and Jersey are available to book now via: https://www.blueislands.com/.