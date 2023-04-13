New Look Sunderland has a brand-new location after former store closure

Popular high street brand, New Look have officially opened their doors in a brand-new location in Sunderland city centre.

New Look Sunderland was previously located outside of Sunderland shopping centre The Bridges, on Crowtree Road.

After the former store closed, New Look customers were eagerly anticipating the return of the affordable and fashionable store to The Bridges.

Now, New Look has reopened, securing long-term premises in a large store right within the centre of The Bridges.

The brand-new location for New Look, was formerly occupied by Sunderland’s Disney Store and HMV.

As part of a £1 million investment by The Bridges, womenswear brand New Look were able to take over the location, and completely transform the store.

Alongside a brand-new look, the store also has a complete selection of new stock, and will sell various different ranges than those previously available at its former Sunderland location.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said: “The store is in a prime position in the centre, and we know it will be really well received.

“The relocation protects the future of a well-shopped high street brand in Sunderland. It is part of a phased plan to keep our favourite shops by placing them in the units that best suit their needs.”

The store officially opened its doors today (Thursday April 13) in the new location.

Sunderland’s Disney Store sadly closed for good, along with all UK stores with the exception of their flagship stores at London’s Oxford Street and in Dublin, as the store officially moved to online only.

Sunderland’s HMV has remained open, but has also moved to a brand-new location within The Bridges, in the former Clinton Cards store which has also moved.

New Look’s brand-new location in The Bridges.

New Look and The Bridges are looking forward to welcoming customers into the new store, as Karen Eve said she is delighted shoppers “can now get inside and see all the fantastic items on offer”.