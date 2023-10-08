New Newcastle Airport summer programme announced with more destinations than ever

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 have announced their biggest Summer Sun programme from Newcastle Airport for summer 2025, offering more destinations than ever before.

34 destinations are now on sale to popular sunshine destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Malta, Jersey and Portugal.

This expanded programme offers customers in the North East enormous flexibility, and as the leading airline and tour operator to many of these destinations, the companies will fly more than 120 departing weekly flights from Newcastle during peak periods.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand from customers and independent travel agents wanting to book their Summer Sun early and get the best availability and choice. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have listened to what our customers are telling us and reacted by putting our Summer 25 Sun programme on sale from Newcastle International Airport nice and early.

“By going on sale today, we are giving customers the chance to lock in the price of their holiday now, have their pick of the best choice of destinations, hotels, rooms and flights, and spread the cost. Our Summer 25 Sun programme represents our largest programme to date from Newcastle International Airport, and the size and scale of this means customers in the North East have lots of choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away. On top of today’s announcement, we will be revealing more good news about our exciting Summer 25 operations from Newcastle International Airport soon.”

Key Summer Sun highlights for 2025 from Newcastle International Airport include:

34 sun destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

Antalya (8), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (9), Izmir (2), Tenerife (8), Lanzarote (5), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (3), Reus (4), Alicante (9), Malaga (7), Girona (1), Palma (Majorca) (15), Ibiza (7), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (7), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (3), Crete (Chania) (1), Corfu (3), Halkidiki (1), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (1), Santorini (1), Kos (2), Rhodes (3), Zante (3), Larnaca (2), Paphos (2), Verona (1), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Dubrovnik (1), Malta (2), Jersey (1)