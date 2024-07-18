New North East book aims to educate families about the importance of food allergy safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North East author and educational professional has taken a novel approach to raising awareness of food allergy safety by writing a new picture book for primary age children.

Inspired by her own grandchildren, two of whom suffer from severe food allergies, Mirabel Lavelle of South Tyneside developed Zeb, Jet and the Ice-Cream Calamity to educate children about the potential dangers of food allergies in a “palatable way”.

The adventure story, set around the Souter Lighthouse and other key North East landmarks, not only entertains young readers but also outlines the four easy steps that everyone can follow in order to create a safer environment for children with food allergies.

She says: “I wanted to do something positive in order to dispel allergy myths and encourage inclusion – especially at social events involving food. According to medical research, food allergies are among the fastest growing auto-immune diseases in the UK. It is absolutely not about fussy eating but rather it is a subject that must be better understood. That’s why I decided to write a picture book and deliver talks in schools.”

As an Advanced Teaching Practitioner trained to deliver CPD courses within schools, Mirabel explains that both children and adults require education around accommodating those with severe allergies, as well as ensuring that those suffering from this auto-immune disorder don’t feel isolated.

Mirabel says: “Concerns over the risk of eating out at a restaurant or birthday party can create serious anxiety for both children and their parents. The physical disease is really just the tip of the iceberg. I believe that it’s important that all children are taught about allergies and other hidden disabilities, so that they can be understanding and supportive of their peers.”

In working to promote her CPD training business and children’s book, Mirabel received assistance from TEDCO Business Support, helping her to market and promote both her training business and the picture book itself.

As a South Tyneside-based business, Mirabel was able to access support through the Start Up South Tyneside programme, funded by the UK Government through the UK shared prosperity fund, which aims to support local residents to launch their own enterprise.

Mirabel says: “Having TEDCO Business Advisor, Allison Nicks, on hand to provide essential support and guidance has been very valuable to me. And the workshops and courses available through Start Up South Tyneside help start-up organisations like my own gain knowledge and a sense of direction.”

TEDCO Business Advisor, Allison Nicks, who is part of the Start Up South Tyneside delivery team, says: “We’re proud to deliver Start Up South Tyneside on behalf of South Tyneside Council, providing an essential service to people like Mirabel who are looking to launch their own business and pursue their passions. It’s been a pleasure to work with Mirabel and see this book realised, as I know how passionate she is about this important topic which is still so poorly understood. I’ve seen first-hand how people have responded to Mirabel’s picture book and her workshops – gaining a new perspective on food allergies.”