Mutha Cuva

A North East-based climate tech start-up has secured 50 per cent of its £250,000 pre-seed raise just weeks after launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by heating entrepreneur Amy Mooney, Mutha Cuva is tackling one of the sector's most urgent challenges: the lack of reliable aftercare for low-carbon heating systems.

With gas boilers now banned in new-build homes under the Future Homes Standard and 600,000 heat pump installations targeted annually by 2028, demand for servicing is set to surge, but the UK faces a shortfall of at least 20,000 engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mutha Cuva

Mutha Cuva's platform offers automated bookings, remote monitoring and AI-powered engineer support. The business wants to use the funds to expand its servicing model, invest in technology, and begin hiring locally, with the North East as its operational base.

Mooney, who previously scaled a gas heating business into a modern renewables firm, said she was advised to look to London for investment, but found the strongest support at home.