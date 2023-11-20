The new showroom in Harton Village is now open to the public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well established kitchen and bedroom interior design business has found new premises as it opens a showroom in Harton Village.

Terry Lynn Interiors specialises in kitchen and bedroom design along with media and bespoke home furniture projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business ran by Terry Lynn formerly resided in an industrial estate unit in Jarrow but when an opportunity arose in Harton Village, Terry along with new director Paul Wann took up the chance to move the business and create a unique showroom.

Inside Terry Lynn Interiors Credit: Simon Atkinson

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Terry has operated the business successfully for over a decade but believes relocating and teaming up with Paul will help drive the business forward.

The pair took over the former Wolfmann's café premises in the village and have invested a lot of time and money transforming the building into a warm and welcoming showroom showcasing some beautiful examples of what can be achieved.

Inside Terry Lynn Interiors Credit: Simon Atkinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the business prides itself on the designs, installations and service they offer Terry and Paul live by the motto 'the little details make a big difference.'

Paul said: "We offer a bespoke design service and work with our customers to achieve the best use of their space for a perfect outcome. We’d love to see people in the showroom to discuss their new and exciting projects”

"Our fitting teams are some of the best in the area and we take pride in every job we do.

READ MORE: Firefighters save pensioner after mobility scooter topples down bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are really keen to become an established part of the community, and we want to be here forever offering great service and results that our customer love."

"We look forward to welcoming customers old and new."

Terry and Paul send out their thanks to fellow businesses and passers by who have welcomed them to the community.