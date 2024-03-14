New Specsavers branch officially opens in Jarrow's Bede Precinct

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specsavers has officially opened a new store in Jarrow's Bede Precinct as the optician chain expands its presence in the North East.

The new store, which is led by four Specsavers partners, will feature two opticians, a contact lens optician and three optical assistants.

New partner Helen Elliott will head up the audiology team at the store as Specsavers looks to widen its services to include both optical and audiology.

Alongside Helen, her business partner's Mel Moore, Caroline Angell and Emma Nichol, who also own the South Shields Specsavers store, will oversee the operations at the Jarrow branch.

Mel was spoken of her pride at the effort that her all-female team has put in to ensure that the new branch is ready for members of the public.

She said: "Caroline, Emma and I commenced our partnership three years ago on International Women’s Day and we can’t wait to take this next step in our adventure together and bring vital eyecare and hearing services to more people.

"We are delighted to have set up a base in Jarrow and we are looking forward to helping the local community get the care they need.

"The store is looking in great shape, and we were so pleased to have the local community down to help us open and celebrate in style."

The Jarrow Specsavers store has launched with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and party activities - with Councillor Margaret Peacock, the Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Gladys Hobson, Deputy Mayoress of South Tyneside, in attendance.

The new branch also has a charity partnership with Guide Dogs UK and welcomed guide dog handler Steve, ambassador dog Rosie, Kimberley with guide dog puppy Sade, and volunteer Helen for the official launch.