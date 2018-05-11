New spinning roller coaster ride opens at South Shields funfair

Thrill-seekers are being put in a spin by the latest attraction at a fair in South Tyneside.

A new spinning roller coaster opened last weekend at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, in South Shields.

The rollercoaster has proved to be popular so far.

The bank holiday weekend and glorious sunshine attracted a swell of visitors to the fair as the new attraction was welcomed.

The roller coaster, called ‘Crash Test’, is set to stay in place until September.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park marketing manager Matt Young said: “The latest thrill ride to arrive at Ocean Beach is a new spinning roller coaster.

“Riders can enjoy the excitement and anticipation as it raises them 12 metres above the park and drops them into a series of exciting spins and turns along its 310 metre length.

“Since opening at the bank holiday weekend it has already proven to be a big hit and is generating fantastic feedback.”

Customers are also able to buy a ride photo to take away with them.

Bosses at the pleasure park say another new attraction will arrive soon.

Mr Young added: “Ocean Beach are always keen to bring new rides in during the season to give customers new experiences and rides to enjoy.

The rollercoaster has replaced a ferris wheel at the pleasure park.

“The spinning roller coaster is just one of two large new rides that will be open in time for the summer holidays, which we are certain visitors will ride again and again, alongside a host of family and children’s rides like the speedy coaster and bumper cars, which are also new this season.”

The roller coaster has replaced the Big Wheel, which made its comeback to the pleasure park in January.

The wheel was 35 metres high and dominated the skyline on the South Shields seafront.

It was due to be replaced after the Easter break, and the roller coaster has now taken its place.