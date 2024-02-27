New Thirsty Thursday Event Launched in South Shields to Support Mental Health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirsty Thursdays is a charity founded by Gareth Allen to create a supportive community and offer alternative outlets for stress, after he himself realised the negative impact of his own drinking habits. Comprising empathetic members who have also witnessed the negative impact of alcohol on both physical and mental health, the charity acknowledges the therapeutic benefits of walking and the calming influence of beach air on mental well-being. Leveraging these insights, Thirsty Thursdays has become an inclusive outlet for individuals of all backgrounds to experience these advantages, irrespective of their mental health history. The overarching mission is to foster a supportive community that offers diverse stress-relief options and promotes overall well-being.

Every other Sunday, starting at 9:45 am, they gather at the Waterfront Pub for a leisurely stroll along the scenic South Shields coastline. These 'Wellness Walks' are open to everyone (and their dogs), regardless of age, background, or fitness level. They provide a wonderful opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals as you engage in meaningful conversations, share laughter, and forge new friendships within a supportive and welcoming environment. Uncover the hidden gems of South Shields as you immerse yourself in the breath-taking coastal scenery and explore the distinctive charm of our seaside town. Elevate both your physical and mental well-being by embracing the advantages of gentle exercise in the fresh air, simultaneously reducing stress levels and fostering an overall sense of relaxation.

Whether you're a seasoned walker or simply looking for a way to get outdoors and socialise, or just need a new face to talk to Thirsty Thursdays' have a full support network who are always available to lend an ear. The charity have more events planned throughout the rest of the year, so make sure to keep up to date with these exciting initiatives on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553394784432