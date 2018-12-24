New time-lapse video shows progress on South Shields' £21million transport interchange

New footage shows the progress on South Shield's new transport interchange.

Time-lapse footage captures progress on the £21million scheme, showing the build from early demolition through to the present, with the foundations and the ground floor slab being cast followed by the steel structure being erected and a large brick retaining wall being constructed separating the building from the car park.

The video highlights how much progress has been made

In the background work is ongoing to upgrade track and signaling systems as well as building a new platform for the Metro. The footage finishes with roofing and external copper shingle cladding being installed to the building.

South Tyneside Council leader Coun Iain Malcolm said: "First impressions count and the transport interchange is going to provide a striking, high quality point of arrival into the town.

"This footage shows just what a statement building it is going to be.

"As you can see in the video, progress is continuing at pace and a tremendous amount of work is ongoing to deliver this facility on schedule.

"It’s fascinating seeing the construction process captured on film like this. In just a few months the new interchange will be welcoming its first passengers."

In the New Year glazing will be installed and the internal fit-out will commence as internal walls, ceilings, tiling and mechanical/electrical services are installed.

The building will bring together a modern bus station and relocated Metro station.

The council is working with partners Muse Developments and Nexus, and construction contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, to deliver the project.

Andrew Fairest, Senior Project Manager at Muse Developments, said: "There’s been an immense amount of work done on the scheme infrastructure, while the new interchange progresses to plan.

"We’re delighted with the progress being made and the fact that disruption has been kept as minimal as possible."

The interchange is scheduled for completion next summer. Demolition of the existing Metro station will be completed following the construction of the interchange.

Planning permission was granted in 2015 for the transport interchange, as well as outline planning permission for Phase three, new retail and leisure development.

The project received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership. The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.