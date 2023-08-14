New Tyne and Wear Metro train completes its first test run to South Shields

Tyne and Wear Metro’s new Stadler trains have completed the first test runs through the borough as part of preparations to get the new fleet ready for customer service.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has stated that the tests have been successful.

It also confirmed that one of the new trains has been moved to the Nexus Learning Centre, on Mile End Road, to assist with training for drivers and customer service teams.

Testing of the new trains is currently taking place during the early hours of the moring when the network is closed to members of the public.

Cathy Massarella, Major Projects Director at Nexus, has given an insight into how the testing phase is going and explained what the new trains will mean for Metro customers.

The new Metro train in South Shields. Photo: Nexus.

She said: “I’m delighted to say that the new Metro train has been put through its first test runs on our lines through South Tyneside.

“We’ve also taken one of the new trains to our Learning Centre in South Shields to support training for our drivers and customer service teams.

“The testing of the new trains is going well, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Stadler so that we can get first new trains into service for our customers.

“This is a very detailed and vital process of testing ahead of drivers starting their training on the new Class 555 Metro.

“These trains will have to go through a phase of rigorous testing on our network, and all our drivers will need to undertake a period of train handling experience during the implementation phase of the project.

“Once the trains are in service they are going to be transformative for our customers and our workforce in terms of comfort, quality and reliability.”

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the latest phase of testing in the borough.

She commented: “It’s great news that the test run was a success and I am sure passengers are looking forward to these new, modern trains coming into service.

“Having a reliable, safe and efficient public transport network is vital for boosting our economy as well as helping us to address our climate change commitments.

“This investment into the Metro fleet is going to bring long term benefits to South Tyneside and the wider region.”

The new train alongside an old one at the Nexus Learning Centre in South Shields. Photo: Nexus.

The new Metro fleet has been designed to offer a comfortable, new, air conditioned, open plan layout, sleekly modelled interior, transforming the customer experience, while setting new standards for accessibility.

Stadler, the Swiss train manufacturer, are building a total of 46 new Metro trains on behalf of Nexus.