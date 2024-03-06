Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at the Ocean Road Community Centre, on Ocean Road in South Shields, are celebrating being awarded more than £2million from the Youth Investment Fund.

The government-based funding will see youth services improved at the community centre in an effort to help young people in the local community.

The funding will be put towards an extension at the centre, with a new sports hall set to be build on the upper level of the centre and rooms added downstairs to provide youth services such as safe spaces and interview rooms.

Liz Stephenson, the centre manager at the Ocean Road Community Centre, has given the Shields Gazette an insight into what the plans will include.

The Ocean Road Community Centre has secured more than £2million worth of funding from the Youth Investment Fund. Photo: National World.

She commented: "We're going to build a new youth centre as part of the Youth Investment Fund.

"We're going to have a sports hall, where people can do activities such as different sports or games and then on the lower floor, there will be youth rooms and spaces, interview rooms and other things to help young people.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for South Tyneside, we've got an amazing investment and we are really excited to offer these activities and opportunities to young people in the area."

Edward Stephenson, the vice chair of trustees at the centre, has highlighted that the funding will go a long way to helping improve youth services at the centre.

From left: Liz Stephenson, centre manager the Ocean Road Community Centre, Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Edward Stephenson, vice chair of trustees, and Audrey McMillan, chair of trustees, with the plans for the centre.

He added: "It is a massive investment of just over £2million from the Youth Investment Fund, which has distributed funding to a number of different centres throughout the country.

Thankfully, we were fortunate enough following the bid that we made to be one of them.

"There was quite a lot of scrutiny of the bid because it is public money and therefore it has to be carefully monitored.

"We are trying to generate an improved youth service here at the centre and the new facilities will be used to support young individuals within the local community."

Leader of the Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon, has congratulated the team at the community centre for their efforts in securing the funding from the Youth Investment Fund.

Cllr Dixon said: “Back in 2017, Ocean Road was one of the first of the Council’s Community Centres to transfer to the community group to run and manage, as part of our Asset Transfer programme.

"One of the main reasons for establishing the programme was so groups could attract funding that wouldn’t have ordinarily been accessible to the Council.

An artist's impression of how the new and improved Ocean Road Community Centre will look.

"This, therefore, is fantastic news and shows what a difference community groups can make to local areas.

“The new facility will create, expand and improve services for our young people outside of school.

"This will drive positive outcomes for more of our young people in both their physical and mental wellbeing as well as equipping them with skills for life and work.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in securing this investment which will lead to more jobs and training for current staff and more volunteering opportunities, resulting in a win-win for all concerned.”