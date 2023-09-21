News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle Airport announces flights to seven European cities for Christmas markets

Jet2 has announced the sale of his Christmas Markets programme for winter 2024/25.

By Evie Lake
Published 21st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Jet2 has announced its Christmas Markets programme from Newcastle Airport, connecting Geordies to an array of European cities in winter 24/25.

Festive flights can be booked now to seven winter wonderlands including Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Vienna, Krakow and Prague- all popular Christmas Market destinations for all of your festive feels.

It’s the earliest Jet2 has ever put the programme on sale due to overwhelming demand for Christmas 2024.

  • Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 21st November to 15th December.
  • Also available is a mini-series of flights and breaks to Budapest, thanks to Thursday and Sunday services operating from 28th November to 22nd December.
  • Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December.
  • Mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen also available with two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December.
  • A mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna means up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 21st November to 22nd December.
  • Customers can also visit the Christmas markets in Krakow and Prague, thanks to two weekly services to the European Christmas market destinations for Winter 24/25.  

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com

