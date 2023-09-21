Newcastle Airport announces flights to seven European cities for Christmas markets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 has announced its Christmas Markets programme from Newcastle Airport, connecting Geordies to an array of European cities in winter 24/25.

Festive flights can be booked now to seven winter wonderlands including Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Vienna, Krakow and Prague- all popular Christmas Market destinations for all of your festive feels.

Credit: Jet2

It’s the earliest Jet2 has ever put the programme on sale due to overwhelming demand for Christmas 2024.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 21 st November to 15 th December.

November to 15 December. Also available is a mini-series of flights and breaks to Budapest, thanks to Thursday and Sunday services operating from 28 th November to 22 nd December.

November to 22 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29 th November to 23 rd December.

November to 23 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen also available with two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29 th November to 23 rd December.

November to 23 December. A mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna means up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 21 st November to 22 nd December.

November to 22 December. Customers can also visit the Christmas markets in Krakow and Prague, thanks to two weekly services to the European Christmas market destinations for Winter 24/25.