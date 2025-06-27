Newcastle Airport has received praise for helping passengers with reduced mobility

Newcastle Airport has been given top recognition for supporting passengers with reduced mobility.

Staff at Newcastle Airport are celebrating being awarded the highest possible rating for the support given to passengers with reduced mobility for the fourth year in a row.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has rated the Airport as ‘Very Good’ in its annual Airport Accessibility Report - which assesses the performance of UK airports on the assistance services they provide.

Newcastle Airport has been praised for speed and efficiency of its services and the feedback from passengers surveyed was overwhelmingly positive.

Out of the 28 UK airports assessed by the CAA between April 2024 and March 2025, Newcastle Airport was one of only 11 to receive a ‘Very Good’ rating.

The Airport’s Passenger Assistance Team supported 89,865 passengers in 2024, an increase from 70,773 in 2023.

Dean Ward, Director of Commercial at Newcastle Airport, has welcomed the retained rating from the CAA.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of the services we provide for our passengers with reduced mobility and to retain the top ‘Very Good’ rating for the fourth consecutive year is a fantastic achievement.

“It is a strong endorsement of the hard work and dedication of our teams, who go above and beyond every day to ensure our passengers receive the support they deserve and enjoy the best possible experience when travelling through Newcastle Airport.”

Over the last two years, Newcastle Airport has invested around £2million to enhance its services for passengers with reduced mobility.

This investment includes acquiring three electric vehicles to help passengers board and disembark aircraft safely, creating dedicated access route through the terminal and recruiting more staff to support its operations.

Newcastle Airport has also maintained close partnerships and meets regularly with local disability groups to ensure passengers’ needs continue to be met.

You can find out more about the Airport’s passenger assistance services by visiting: https://www.newcastleairport.com/passenger-assistance.

