Newcastle Airport relaunches popular holiday destination route for summer 2024
Greek airline AEGEAN, has returned to Newcastle Airport for its second summer season.
Passengers can travel now between the North East and the city of Athens on the direct service every Wednesday and Sunday, until the Wednesday, October 23. The evening departure time allows passengers to arrive the following day ready to start their holiday straight away, or connect onto a range of onward travel options across South East Europe.
Athens, Greece’s capital city, was crowned Europe’s leading city-break destination at the prestigious World Travel Awards last month.
Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport said: “AEGEAN is one of our newest airline partners and we are delighted that, following strong bookings last year, the airline has returned for its second summer season operating from the Airport.
“As well as providing passengers with a new city break or summer sun destination, this direct service to Athens also offers a convenient option for passengers joining cruises from the Greek capital or serves as an additional hub connection for those who are looking to connect to the Greek Islands, and beyond, via AEGEAN’s worldwide network.”
AEGEAN flights from Newcastle International Airport are on sale now at through the airline’s website.