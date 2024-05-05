Newcastle Airport relaunches popular holiday destination route for summer 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greek airline AEGEAN, has returned to Newcastle Airport for its second summer season.

Passengers can travel now between the North East and the city of Athens on the direct service every Wednesday and Sunday, until the Wednesday, October 23. The evening departure time allows passengers to arrive the following day ready to start their holiday straight away, or connect onto a range of onward travel options across South East Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athens, Greece’s capital city, was crowned Europe’s leading city-break destination at the prestigious World Travel Awards last month.

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport said: “AEGEAN is one of our newest airline partners and we are delighted that, following strong bookings last year, the airline has returned for its second summer season operating from the Airport.

“As well as providing passengers with a new city break or summer sun destination, this direct service to Athens also offers a convenient option for passengers joining cruises from the Greek capital or serves as an additional hub connection for those who are looking to connect to the Greek Islands, and beyond, via AEGEAN’s worldwide network.”