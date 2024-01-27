Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most expensive and cheapest airport car parks across the UK have been revealed after a new study found vast pricing differences up and down the country.

Travel experts at FlightsFinder.com have analysed the fifteen busiest airports in the UK to find out who charges their customers high prices and which have kept their costs low.

The findings have been published online as the UK Airport Cost of Parking Index, focusing on the cheapest parking available during a one week period in February.

The research found that Heathrow airport was the most expensive to park at for one week - charging £123 per vehicle.

The cheapest for airport parking was Edinburgh - charging holidaymakers just £34.99 for the seven days.

This is almost a £90 difference in the most expensive to the least expensive airports for parking in the UK.

In the three cheapest airports, Scotland was listed twice - with Glasgow ranking second most affordable at £54.99 for a week’s stay.

Heathrow is the only airport to charge travellers over £100 - as the second most expensive was East Midlands airport at £81.39 for the seven days.

Four of the London airports make the list - Heathrow, Stansted, Luton and Gatwick. All besides Stansted make the top six most expensive UK airport car parks.

Newcastle ranked as the fifth most expensive at £77.99, and is one of the eight airports in the table that charges their customers over £70 to park their cars for the week.

Newcastle ranked as the fifth most expensive at £77.99, and is one of the eight airports in the table that charges their customers over £70 to park their cars for the week.

Shahab Siddiqui, founder of FlightsFinder.com said: "Airport car parking charges vary dramatically depending on which part of the country you're flying from.

“We’ve found that the most expensive airport (Heathrow) charges customers almost £90 more than the most affordable (Edinburgh), for the exact same times and dates.