Newcastle based alcohol company Kocktail, have announced that they will be in attendance at the King’s Coronation Concert at Newcastle’s Times Square this weekend.

Kocktail, who are based in Forth Good Yard in Newcastle, sell bottled pre-made cocktails, which have been designed and created by two experienced mixologists.

It was announced in March that Kocktail were releasing a brand-new limited edition cocktail flavour, named “Crown Martini” to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The award winning alcohol company has now announced that they will be launching their Kocktail vintage van at the Times Square Coronation Concert on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

The Times Square events will be free to attend, and will include a screening of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on the saturday, and the Coronation Concert on the Sunday from 8pm.

Kocktail will of course be there, with their van, serving the residents of Newcastle a range of their delicious cocktails, including the limited edition Crown Martini.

Kocktail’s Crown Martini

Co-founder at Kocktail, Andrew Hutchinson said: “We’re delighted to be the official cocktail partner for Newcastle City Council’s Coronation Concert, helping concert goers celebrate with delicious bar-quality cocktails, fit for a King! Our newly upcycled vintage ice cream van – now Kocktail van – will be making its debut and we can’t think of a better place for it, given it’s for such a historic occasion and iconic part of the city.”

Kocktail have also shared their own guide to celebrating the Coronation weekend in style, from the comfort of our own homes.