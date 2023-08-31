Newcastle book publishers team up with The Word for South Shields Write Fest 2023

A Newcastle-based book publishing company, Inpress Books are partnering up with South Tyneside Council and the town centre’s library, The Word this September, for South Shields Write Fest 2023.

Inpress Books, who are an Arts Council non-profit organisation, work with a set of independent publishers to help profile and push independently published writers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration between Inpress Books, South Tyneside Council and The Word, will involve four events, What Makes A Good Debut?, Make Your Submission Stand Out, The Business of Writing, and Creative ‘Therapy’ Surgery with Carmen Marcus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first event, What Makes A Good Debut?, will involve a discussion around the process of developing a debut novel. It will include a panel of experts, including Sarah Fortune, a Project Editor at Orion/Hachette, Lucy Rose, who is an award-winning filmmaker and author, and Rebecca Robinson, a marketing professional.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The second event, Make Your Submission Stand Out, will be a masterclass in what makes a submission stand out among many, and what common mistakes can result in rejections. A panel of publishers will deliver the talk, including guests from Hachette, Curtis Brown Creative and The Bragg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third event, The Business of Writing, will explore the business aspect of writing and publishing, with talks being delivered by authors Laura Steven, Lisette Auton and Carmen Marcus.

The fourth and final event, Creative ‘Therapy’ Surgery with Carmen Marcus, will be hosted by author Carmen Marcus, and will involve six ten-minute slots, where she will analyse short pieces of writing from members of the public and help them to work through ‘creative blocks’. 500 word excerpts must be sent in advance.

South Shields Write Fest 2023 will take place this September.

General admission tickets are priced at £2 for each event, with the exception of the Carmen Marcus event, which is priced at £6.13.