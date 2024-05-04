Newcastle cabin crew daughter surprises mum for 30th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother and daughter have fulfilled their dream of flying together as cabin crew for TUI, after the daughter recently landed a job at the travel agency her mother has worked at for 30 years.

Jane Youell, who is a TUI cabin manager, recently celebrated the significant milestone of her 30th anniversary working for TUI, and was surprised with a personalised TUI cake, as well as a special award to thank her for 30 years of service.

Jane said: “I joined TUI in 1993 when it was Britannia Airways, so I’ve now been a cabin crew for more than 30 years which is just incredible. It’s gone so fast!”

Jane applied to work as cabin crew when she was only 19-years-old, and has happily enjoyed the job ever since.

She spoke of what she loves most about her job, as she said: “There are many things, the diversity I think is most important with all the people we meet each working day and travelling overseas.

“The crew we work with also make it so worthwhile, we are like a family. One day I could be flying to Tenerife, and the next Florida. It’s always exciting to get the rosters and find out where you are headed next”.

Now, her daughter Jem Pignataro has secured a role as part of TUI’s cabin crew, which has delighted flight passengers, who are keen to find out more about the duo, and what it’s like to work with family.

Jem said: “I’ve always wanted to do it from a young age, I think seeing my mum do it and the way she talked about the job always intrigued me and I was interested in the lifestyle and meeting different people all the time. I also really wanted a job where I could visit new places and see more of the world”.

Jane said: “When Jem said she was applying to TUI to become a cabin crew I was so excited, but I was a little nervous throughout her interview process. I love that she is crew now and think she’ll settle into the role quickly.

“Flying with my daughter of course is a new special highlight for me and I hope we get to work together a lot. Our first flight was great and felt unusually normal. Passengers loved it, and it was so lovely seeing her embark on this new journey.”

Jem was a huge part of the special surprise for her mother to celebrate 30 years, as under the guise of a photoshoot, Jem surprised Jane with the special gift and award.

Mother and daughter Jane and Jem work together as part of TUI’s cabin crew.

Jane said of the surprise: “It was just so wonderful and such a big surprise; I was not expecting that at all. Having Jem there, presenting me with the cake was such a full circle moment for me. I’ve absolutely loved working at TUI and I feel so thankful I get to do this job every day, and now I get to share it with my daughter.”

Jem is over the moon to be working with her mother Jane, as she said: ““My mum is a very calming influence. She is a very hardworking person and pushes me to work to the best of my ability.