Newcastle Comic-Con returns ‘bigger than ever’ to St James’ Park

The event is set to take place on Sunday, June 18, and will be full of activities for the whole family.

Organisers say that Newcastle Comic-Con has been designed to “bring out the mega fan in everyone”, with plenty of opportunities for those new to the convention scene and for seasoned con-goers.

There will be everything from retro gaming to wrestlers and even celebrity guests from film and television who will be available to chat with and obtain signed memorabilia on the day.

Lindsey Jordan, the stage host at Newcastle Comic-Con, has expressed her excitement at the event coming back to the city.

She said: “Newcastle Comic-Con is extra special for me as this is my home town.

“It is great to see the local people merging the worlds of superheroes, villains, sci-fi, anime and fantasy together under one roof as they don their best cosplay outfits and descend upon St James’ Park.

“Newcastle Comic-Con is also a great place to acquire anything from My Little Pony to Thor’s Stormbreaker, whatever your age, whatever your geek fandom is, it is a great day out for families, for friends and even those who want to come along on their own as it has a fantastic community atmosphere.”

Celebrity guests for this year’s Newcastle Comic-Con include:

Chris Barrie - best known for playing Arnold Rimmer in Red Dwarf, Gordon Brittas in the BBC sitcom The Brittas Empire, and Lara Croft’s butler in the Tomb Raider films.

- best known for playing Arnold Rimmer in Red Dwarf, Gordon Brittas in the BBC sitcom The Brittas Empire, and Lara Croft’s butler in the Tomb Raider films. Will Mellor - best known for his role as Jambo in Hollyoaks, Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and Ollie Curry in White Van Man.

- best known for his role as Jambo in Hollyoaks, Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and Ollie Curry in White Van Man. Angus MacInnes - best known for playing Jon ‘Dutch’ Vander, the Gold Leader fighter pilot in Star Wars. He has also starred in Hellboy, Strange Brew and BBC Scotland’s River City.

- best known for playing Jon ‘Dutch’ Vander, the Gold Leader fighter pilot in Star Wars. He has also starred in Hellboy, Strange Brew and BBC Scotland’s River City. Diane Youdale - best known for her role as Jet on Gladiators.

The event will feature Star Wars activities, model displays, more than 80 vendor tables of comic books, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, original art, and more.

Visitors are also encouraged to dress up as their favourite pop culture character as they will be a costume masquerade with prizes to be won.

The event will run from 11am until 5pm on June 18, with tickets available from https://www.unleashedevents.co.uk.

Visitors will also be able to pay on the door for £10 each, with under 16s getting entry for £5.

You can find out more about the event on the Newcastle Comic-Con Facebook page.