Animal rescue: Look Inside Newcastle dog & cat shelter - adorable pets up for rehoming

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
We take a look at life inside Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, and meet some of the adorable animals looking for their forever home.

Take a look inside Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter which has been rehoming animals since 1896.

In a half hour documentary, meet some of of the animals who are cared for in the shelter, and some of those looking for loving homes.

Milly relaxes with a tennis ball as her rehoming process is completedplaceholder image
Milly relaxes with a tennis ball as her rehoming process is completed | Shots! TV

Meet members of the small team of dedicated staff and volunteers, who explain what life is like inside the Longbenton rescue centre.

The rehoming team explain the process, and what has changed for the better in recent years.

From left, Katie Fulcher-Watkins, Rehoming Assistant, and Jill Neary, Senior Rehoming Manager, with Rockoplaceholder image
From left, Katie Fulcher-Watkins, Rehoming Assistant, and Jill Neary, Senior Rehoming Manager, with Rocko | Shots! TV

Animal Care Assistant Damien Ingram guides Graham Murray through a typical day, and discusses how he made the move to switch careers from retail.

Watch the documentary on Shots! TV at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52946819/inside-newcastle-dog-and-cat-shelter

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter help to reunite lost animals with their owners and find loving new homes for those no longer wanted, and cover the whole of the North East from their shelter at Benton North Farm in Newcastle. Visit https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/ for more information about volunteering, fundraising and to see some of the dogs and cats looking for homes.

