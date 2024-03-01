Newcastle LGBTQ+ Rugby club welcome teams from across UK for weekend tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A North East rugby club are preparing to host an annual event for LGBTQ+ teams from across the nation.

Newcastle Ravens RFC are hosting the 2024 edition of the Hadrian Cup at Percy Park Rugby Club in North Shields on Saturday, March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tournament consists of a men’s Rugby Union 10s Competition and a Touch Rugby Competition which is open to mixed sex teams.

Teams from across the whole of the UK representing IGR (International Gay Rugby) will be attending the North East, with 40 teams and over 700 players and supporters already registered, including a team travelling from Norway.

Both tournaments will take place in a knockout format in two ten-minute half fixtures.

Games will run throughout the day between 9am and 4pm with organisers claiming this year's event will be the biggest and best yet after years of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Ravens Chairman Matt Hyland said: "It is great to be welcoming so many teams from both the UK and Mainland Europe to the North East this weekend to enjoy the hospitality which we as a region are famous for.

The Ravens have been a long-standing team within IGR with great growth over the last 3 years. New teams continue to join the IGR family every year filling a need for LGBT+ inclusive clubs - meaning for everyone no matter your sexuality - across the UK.