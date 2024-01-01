Jen & Liv are known for busking on Newcastle’s Northumberland Street.

Newcastle singing duo Jen & Liv have been crowned the winners of The Voice UK 2023.

The twelfth series of the ITV singing competition show came to an end last night (Saturday, December 30 2023), with a grand final.

Jen & Liv, who were mentored by will.i.am during the show, beat their fellow finalists; Calum, Hope and Jolie to the top spot following a studio audience vote.

The winning duo is made up of 21-year-old Jen from Whitley Bay and 24-year-old Liv from County Durham.

Before finding fame on The Voice UK, the girls were known to perform across the North East, in pubs and busking on Newcastle’s busy Northumberland Street.

Now, they have won the coveted prize of a recording contract with Universal Music, as well as a whopping £50k cash prize and luxury holiday to Mauritius.

Jen & Liv had a different start to the competition, as presenter Emma Willis was given the opportunity to turn will.i.am’s chair during the blind audition, in which she turned for Jen & Liv, as they performed Doja Cat’s Woman.

But Emma wasn’t the only one to turn as Anne-Marie, Tom Jones, Olly Murs all turned for the duo, with will.i.am backing Emma’s decision also.

Jen & Liv sailed through to the final of The Voice UK, where they performed their own version of Whitney Houston’s I’m Every Woman, as well as a duet with will.i.am for a remix of Beyonce’s Break My Soul.

