Newcastle United fans’ surprise as a club legend takes the Tyne and Wear Metro

A Newcastle United legend has taken his first journey on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Magpies legend Nobby Solano surprised fans as he travelled via the Tyne and Wear Metro to Newcastle United’s home game against Arsenal earlier this month (Saturday, November 2).

The Peruvian midfielder made the journey from South Gosforth Metro station into Newcastle city centre as part of planned filming with a broadcaster.

Whilst travelling to the game, Nobby took the time to greet fans on the Metro for the lunchtime kick off against the Gunners.

Despite making 230 appearances for Newcastle United in two stints between 1998 and 2004 and again from 2005 to 2007, it was the first time that Nobby had ever travelled on the Metro.

Lynne Dickinson, Station Delivery Manager at Nexus, expressed that it was a nice surprise for both Newcastle United fans and Nexus staff who were working that day.

She said: “We were delighted to welcome Nobby on to the Tyne and Wear Metro.

“It was a nice surprise for our customers and our own teams on duty ahead of the home game against Arsenal.

“I’m pleased to say that he enjoyed his journey. He was there with a film crew for a broadcast piece which is going out in the New Year.

“Thanks go to all of our teams who worked hard to make the filming such a success on a busy match day, and thanks to Nobby for being a good sport for taking time to chat with customers on the way to the game.

“He’s such a popular figure with the fans.”