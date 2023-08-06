Newcastle United girlfriend spotted wearing South Shields brand

The girlfriend of Newcastle United’s latest addition has been spotted wearing a South Shields brand, in a recent Instagram upload.

Juliette Pastore, who has been in a relationship with Italian footballer Sandro Tonali since October 2019, shared an outfit photo to her Instagram story, which included a pair of Barbour wellies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbour was founded in South Shields in 1894 by John Barbour, and what started as a clothing company mostly for sailors, fisherman and shipyard workers to keep dry is now a luxury brand, sometimes worn by celebrities.

In the post, Juliette was wearing a black Balenciaga oversized jumper, with black leggings and the black Barbour wellies.

The wellies, which can be purchased from the Barbour website, are named the Barbour Abbey Wellington Boots and are priced at £64.95. The boots can also be bought in navy and olive colours.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Tonali joined Newcastle United in July, Juliette has been fully embracing North East culture. Since arriving in Newcastle, Juliette has spent time exploring the city of Newcastle, sharing photos of her favourite spots with her followers.

The Italian fashion designer also took a trip to see where her other half will be spending most of his time, as she checked out St James’ Park.