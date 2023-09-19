Newcastle United issue official statement following fan stabbing in Milan
Local reports in the city suggest the fan was approached by a machete wielding attacker.
A Newcastle United fan has reportadly been stabbed in Milan ahead of the club’s Champions League return.
Photos are circulating online of a man, with a Newcastle crest tattoo, covered in blood, with various stab wounds.
Local reports in the city suggest the fan was drinking with two friends when they were approached by a machete wielding attacker. The man is understood to be in hospital in Milan with slashes to his body, arm and both legs.
Fans gathered in the Naviglio Grande canal area of the city from Monday afternoon onwards, with little trouble reported. Supporters are again expected to congregate in that area on Tuesday ahead of the Magpies’ first Champions League Game in two decades at the San Siro.
Newcastle United have issued a statement on the incident, saying: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.
“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”
The Shields Gazette has approached the Home Office for comment and confirmation on the story. Northumbria Police, who have an active presence in the city, refused to comment on the reports.