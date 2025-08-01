Newcastle United legend set to meet fans at a new South Shields venue

A Newcastle United legend is coming to South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ignition South Shields (formerly Tinker Smiths), on Stanhope Street, is set to host Newcastle United legend Peter Beardsley on Saturday, August 9.

The community interest company (CIC) has taken over The Venue with the aim of working with different organisations to bring entertainment to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Neary, one of the owners of Ignition South Shields, has told National World what members of the public can expect from the evening, which also included former NUFC footballer Joe Allon.

Newcastle United legend Peter Beardsley is set to meet fans in South Shields. | Getty Images

He said: “With being a CIC, we work with other CICs and Joe Allon works with a charity involving footballers doing community work.

“So because of that, we’ve had the chance to get Peter down to do a meet and greet in South Shields.

“Peter is a legend for Newcastle but not just on the club level, but an international level as well - alongside the likes of Paul Gascoigne, he brought a lot of insight into Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The evening will see Peter and Joe share insights into their playing careers, transfers they were involved in etc. and then the second hour will be a question and answer session with the audience.

“We were initially charging for the event but thanks Schweppes coming onboard and sponsoring the evening, it is now free for everyone to attend.

“Unfortunately due to capacity, it will have to be on a first come, first served basis as we only have space for around 150 people.

“Some people had already bought tickets but we’ve refunded them and their places will be guaranteed on the night.”

Full details about the event can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576094822090.